Messy

My "studio" is storing the dining room furniture (and wine!) and is currently a carpentry for the flat pack bathroom furniture.



I hate DIY, it expands exponentially as the day gets shorter. My next lot of furniture is going to be assembled by a proper man- called John Lewis.



Pocketful of joy today- He has been patience personified as we've overcome all the problems of installing the cupboards (and new loo seat)