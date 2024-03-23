Sign up
Previous
Photo 2877
Messy
My "studio" is storing the dining room furniture (and wine!) and is currently a carpentry for the flat pack bathroom furniture.
I hate DIY, it expands exponentially as the day gets shorter. My next lot of furniture is going to be assembled by a proper man- called John Lewis.
Pocketful of joy today- He has been patience personified as we've overcome all the problems of installing the cupboards (and new loo seat)
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy
ace
You look very calm in the midst of all that chaos! Having lived through several such situations just looking at it gives me that same anxiety as living it! I can tell you it will be worth it once it’s finally over but you already know that
March 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Think to the end and you are enjoying all your labors.
March 23rd, 2024
