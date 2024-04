Legographers at the Children's Clay Table

The legographers have been joined by Olivia, she does like to be in all of her photos. Today they went to a pop-up craft fair and wanted to make images of the props on the children's clay craft table.



Pocketful of joy today- I got into a complete stranger's car. My friend bleeped to unlock her car, I climbed into the car, strapped my self in and waited. Only for some woman to indignantly call out I was in the wrong car. How we laughed!!!