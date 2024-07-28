Sign up
Photo 3004
Sweetpeas
Every, and I mean every, 'phone photo is considered for Snapseed, even for a bit of straightening, sharpening or full blown manipulation.
This week's prompt is sooc, so here's my offering.
PoJT - found my long lost macro lens cover, in the pocket of my gardening trousers.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w30
Anne
ace
Bootiful sweet peas just as nature intended!
July 28th, 2024
