Previous
Photo 3005
Fun on the Water
Spur of the moment 'lets go to the beach' to launch kayaks, cook bacon and egg butties and drink tea. Found a happy pebble, got very wet, had a laugh and everything dry and packed away by 5pm.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
7
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Lin
ace
What a happy collage.
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Good for you being out in this heat.
July 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fun day, fun collage!
July 29th, 2024
Gillian Brown
Sounds like fun.
July 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous collage, great photos! Great times spent…
July 29th, 2024
Anne
ace
Great fun! Where are you?
July 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@365anne
ours is 'Tulip' blue one on right, we travelled all the way to Hayling!
@beverley365
it was fun
@gillian1912
I enjoyed it
@wakelys
it was very, very choppy and wavey
@linnypinny
it was a happy day
July 29th, 2024
365 Project
close
