Fun on the Water by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3005

Fun on the Water

Spur of the moment 'lets go to the beach' to launch kayaks, cook bacon and egg butties and drink tea. Found a happy pebble, got very wet, had a laugh and everything dry and packed away by 5pm.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
823% complete

Lin ace
What a happy collage.
July 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Good for you being out in this heat.
July 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun day, fun collage!
July 29th, 2024  
Gillian Brown
Sounds like fun.
July 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous collage, great photos! Great times spent…
July 29th, 2024  
Anne ace
Great fun! Where are you?
July 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@365anne ours is 'Tulip' blue one on right, we travelled all the way to Hayling!
@beverley365 it was fun
@gillian1912 I enjoyed it
@wakelys it was very, very choppy and wavey
@linnypinny it was a happy day
July 29th, 2024  
