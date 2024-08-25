On our walk today,.....

Trains spotting, footpath hacking, clear water admiring, blackberry picking, cafe entering and tea drinking!



I'm on a pre-diabetic, blood pressure reducing diet (no carbs, no fun!) so no nibbling on sugar lumps, sandwiches and cake.



Think sticking to the regimen will be so very hard in September when in Cornwall ( land of the pastie and scone) and USA ( land of everything!)



PoJT - white wine is the suggested alternative to fruit juice!! Wahayyyy!!! Hic



