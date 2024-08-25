Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3032
On our walk today,.....
Trains spotting, footpath hacking, clear water admiring, blackberry picking, cafe entering and tea drinking!
I'm on a pre-diabetic, blood pressure reducing diet (no carbs, no fun!) so no nibbling on sugar lumps, sandwiches and cake.
Think sticking to the regimen will be so very hard in September when in Cornwall ( land of the pastie and scone) and USA ( land of everything!)
PoJT - white wine is the suggested alternative to fruit juice!! Wahayyyy!!! Hic
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
19
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5152
photos
213
followers
94
following
830% complete
View this month »
3026
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
Latest from all albums
3028
3029
3030
3031
1792
3032
3033
54
Photo Details
Views
44
Comments
19
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
I love each and every one of these photos by themselves and they make such a wonderful diary of your day in this collage.
Does this mean GRITS are out?
August 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful collage… wonderful fun times!
August 25th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful collection of images. Walking should help with prediabetes and high blood pressure. Where are you going in the USA?
August 25th, 2024
narayani
ace
Bugger about the diet 🙁 Nice collage of your day
August 25th, 2024
Peter
ace
Beautifully captured and presented Jackie:)
August 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super collage of activities! Bit of a pain about the diet though...
August 25th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A good collage of your day out. I believe that's the darkest tea I've ever seen. I'd have to have milk or cream in that cup.
I can empathize with the dietary changes. Really tough. I've relaxed a bit myself lately and am struggling to get back on the wagon (so to speak). Lots of water helps.
@grammyn
- maybe grits in moderation? Although they aren't good without salt and butter.
August 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice collage
August 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great collage. Shame that you weren’t sampling the cakes.
August 25th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
They are all great photos, and together make a fabulous collage. I like the green you have chosen for the background. Once for a whole 12 months I managed to keep to a 'no white' diet! No white sugar, no white rice, no white bread, and no white potatoes. I don't know how I did it, but I sure did feel good while doing so.
August 25th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@dkbarnett
you stopped after the year?? I'm not allowed ANY bread, pretty much anything with flour!! I might last a fortnight
@wakelys
or sandwiches, scones or sugar lumps!! I'm feeling thinner and less hypertensive already!!
@joansmor
thank you
@randystreat
encouraged to have butter, cream,yoghurt, creme freche and olive oil. Salt is OK too!! Cream in tea??? Bleugh. I did add milk, it was quite a stewed pot of loose leaf tea by time took photo!!
@robz
if it gets me a tad healthier I'll give it a try
@pcoulson
thank you
@narayani
refused to photograph his sandwiches
@shutterbug49
Near Montgomery in Alabama, to visit
@grammyn
who is going to introduce me to grits ( with butter and salt!!), biscuits and gravy and peanut butter and jelly! Also whole Piggang meeting up in Atlanta for a weekend. I am SOOO excited.
@beverley365
we were lucky with sunshine, it's biblical rain out there now!!
August 25th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I need to start such a diet. Not looking forward to doing so, however!
August 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely collage, sounds like a nice day out.
My doctor has been recommending and then insisting that I follow the same diet for the same reasons but I cant go any longer than a few days.
August 26th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@aikiuser
I've decided if I want or that's all that's available a "red" food I will, but leave half!
Kathy
I'm using an app to guide me
@kjarn
August 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
What app is it? I’m not sure if guidance will help when it’s will power I need. I adore sugar and carbs
August 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol Jackie - I just saw the last little segment of your narrative!! White wine instead of fruit juice!! Way to go!! :)
August 26th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@robz
oh yes!!!
@kjarn
it's called Freshwrll designed by GPs got useful tips and menus with resipes
August 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Thank you, I’ve downloaded the app and hopefully I’ll pay attention 😊
August 26th, 2024
Tia
ace
That is a drastic regime indeed...... although the white wine alternative to fruit juice sounds promising!
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Does this mean GRITS are out?
I can empathize with the dietary changes. Really tough. I've relaxed a bit myself lately and am struggling to get back on the wagon (so to speak). Lots of water helps.
@grammyn - maybe grits in moderation? Although they aren't good without salt and butter.
@wakelys or sandwiches, scones or sugar lumps!! I'm feeling thinner and less hypertensive already!!
@joansmor thank you
@randystreat encouraged to have butter, cream,yoghurt, creme freche and olive oil. Salt is OK too!! Cream in tea??? Bleugh. I did add milk, it was quite a stewed pot of loose leaf tea by time took photo!!
@robz if it gets me a tad healthier I'll give it a try
@pcoulson thank you
@narayani refused to photograph his sandwiches
@shutterbug49 Near Montgomery in Alabama, to visit @grammyn who is going to introduce me to grits ( with butter and salt!!), biscuits and gravy and peanut butter and jelly! Also whole Piggang meeting up in Atlanta for a weekend. I am SOOO excited.
@beverley365 we were lucky with sunshine, it's biblical rain out there now!!
My doctor has been recommending and then insisting that I follow the same diet for the same reasons but I cant go any longer than a few days.
Kathy
I'm using an app to guide me @kjarn
@kjarn it's called Freshwrll designed by GPs got useful tips and menus with resipes