Previous
Photo 3033
Lamps
There's lots of ammonites on display in Lyme Regis and one less in the cliffs!
PoJT - the excitement of a 12 year old when fossil pocketed! ( In all honesty he was more excited watching a family of rats near where we had our lunch!)
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th August 2024 3:28pm
Tags
bw-92
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant shapes and congrats to the 12 year old 🦴
August 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great lights. What a find, I am sure that he is thrilled.
August 26th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great minimalist image
August 26th, 2024
