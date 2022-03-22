An Idyllic Scene in West Sussex

The course I'm on this month has us concentrating on colour. Complimentary pairings, balance and the weight each colour has in a scene.



I think the yellow of the daffodils balances out the weight of the red of the telephone box which are both highlighted by the monochrome-ish background



Rule of thirds, intersecting diagonals, layers and no more than to three points of interest (gate, phone box and house)