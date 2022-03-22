Previous
Next
An Idyllic Scene in West Sussex by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
15 / 365

An Idyllic Scene in West Sussex

The course I'm on this month has us concentrating on colour. Complimentary pairings, balance and the weight each colour has in a scene.

I think the yellow of the daffodils balances out the weight of the red of the telephone box which are both highlighted by the monochrome-ish background

Rule of thirds, intersecting diagonals, layers and no more than to three points of interest (gate, phone box and house)
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So quintessentially English, I love it 😻
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and perfect title.
March 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
I love this composition
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise