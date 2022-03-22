Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
15 / 365
An Idyllic Scene in West Sussex
The course I'm on this month has us concentrating on colour. Complimentary pairings, balance and the weight each colour has in a scene.
I think the yellow of the daffodils balances out the weight of the red of the telephone box which are both highlighted by the monochrome-ish background
Rule of thirds, intersecting diagonals, layers and no more than to three points of interest (gate, phone box and house)
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3473
photos
215
followers
82
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
2146
1196
2147
112
1197
2148
15
2149
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
A Year With My Camera
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd March 2022 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
So quintessentially English, I love it 😻
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and perfect title.
March 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
I love this composition
March 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close