I have got so much more to learn about lighting and using reflectors. Each of these is SOOC, exposure time adjsted according to light meter on camera. There really is little discernible difference and I much prefer low-key it's much more forgiving!!No need to comment as this is for me to monitor how I learn.If you want to learn about lighting and flash and stuff, do join in with Kathy and gang https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48231/lighting-and-flash-photography-1st-challenge-reflectors