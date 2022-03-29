Previous
I DO Love a Correct Apostrophe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
16 / 365

I DO Love a Correct Apostrophe

Another for my get pushed challenge to " go somewhere ordinary ( a Cambridge University college is normal for some) to take a photograph of something ordinary ( ok, a correct apostrophe these days is unusual, but this IS Cambridge!)
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

JackieR

JackieR ace
@tdaug80 an ordinary bike, with a non-descript sign
March 30th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
Nicely found. :)
March 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What is the meaning of the word 'fellow' in this context?
March 30th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Haha, I do too.
March 30th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Correct grammar is getting rare!!
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. I wouldn’t expect anything less in Cambridge.
March 30th, 2022  
