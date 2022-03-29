Sign up
16 / 365
I DO Love a Correct Apostrophe
Another for my get pushed challenge to " go somewhere ordinary ( a Cambridge University college is normal for some) to take a photograph of something ordinary ( ok, a correct apostrophe these days is unusual, but this IS Cambridge!)
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
6
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3492
photos
213
followers
83
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
sixws-128
,
get-pushed-505
JackieR
ace
@tdaug80
an ordinary bike, with a non-descript sign
March 30th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
Nicely found. :)
March 30th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What is the meaning of the word 'fellow' in this context?
March 30th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Haha, I do too.
March 30th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Correct grammar is getting rare!!
March 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. I wouldn’t expect anything less in Cambridge.
March 30th, 2022
