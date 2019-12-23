Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 707
Dear Santa Please May I have...................
Sally asked me to take a photograph of something I wouldn't normally capture and then edit it in a manner I've not done before.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016
2099
photos
160
followers
100
following
193% complete
View this month »
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-387
,
oh i'd like a macro lens please santa
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha seems as if Santa will have to bring new lenses to replace the melted ones.
December 23rd, 2019
JackieR
ace
@salza
sally I just played and layed and played!! I racked my brains to think of something in the house I hadn't ever photographed!! Then eureka my lenses popped into my head
December 23rd, 2019
Sally Ings
Very cool effect. The colours here make me think of the Harris effect.
December 23rd, 2019
JackieR
ace
@salza
ooh clever me (not)!! Never heard of The Harrs Effect and I went and did it!! A fun challenge, thank you
December 23rd, 2019
Anne
ace
So even lenses can be made fun to look at! Very creative Jackie x
December 23rd, 2019
