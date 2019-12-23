Previous
Dear Santa Please May I have...................

Sally asked me to take a photograph of something I wouldn't normally capture and then edit it in a manner I've not done before.

JackieR

Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha seems as if Santa will have to bring new lenses to replace the melted ones.
December 23rd, 2019  
JackieR ace
@salza sally I just played and layed and played!! I racked my brains to think of something in the house I hadn't ever photographed!! Then eureka my lenses popped into my head
December 23rd, 2019  
Sally Ings
Very cool effect. The colours here make me think of the Harris effect.
December 23rd, 2019  
JackieR ace
@salza ooh clever me (not)!! Never heard of The Harrs Effect and I went and did it!! A fun challenge, thank you
December 23rd, 2019  
Anne ace
So even lenses can be made fun to look at! Very creative Jackie x
December 23rd, 2019  
