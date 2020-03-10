Sign up
Photo 737
NQR-DOF
Prompt this week is Not Quite Right and I was trying to copy a photo on a 'how to' website - which I now cannot find!-and this has nearly worked.
In the darkroom we're capturng indoor candles come play with fire with us (but do be safe!)
Tag your candle
darkroom-indoorcandle
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2211
photos
161
followers
95
following
201% complete
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
1416
735
1417
1418
736
1419
737
1420
Views
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
10th March 2020 11:30am
Privacy
Public
Tags
candle
,
theme-depth
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-w11
