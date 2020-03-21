Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 743
Happy Birthday To You ...............................
20 seconds later you may stop!
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2228
photos
158
followers
94
following
203% complete
View this month »
736
737
738
739
740
741
742
743
Latest from all albums
741
1427
1428
742
1429
1430
743
1431
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st March 2020 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-soap
,
52jr20
,
songtitle-61
,
52wc-2020-w12
JackieR
ace
@scrivna
Ross not all of the latest photos are showing up, thought I'd let you know here rather than on announcements. Hope you're staying safe and well x
March 21st, 2020
Kathy
ace
Nice one Jackie.
March 21st, 2020
Kathy
ace
I click on the x, and the photo comes up. I think there are must be a lot of people on the internet today. Very slow.
March 21st, 2020
JackieR
ace
@randystreat
shall I delete message to Ross??? People working from home accrosd the planet!!!
March 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close