Photo 749
You Press CTR, ALT, DEL
Olive is helping me work at home ( not!)
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2246
photos
162
followers
95
following
205% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd April 2020 9:45am
Tags
olive
Annie-Sue
ace
there was a brilliant set of photos on the internet once about cats on keyboards - relatively speaking, Olive's giving you plenty of room!
April 2nd, 2020
