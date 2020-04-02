Previous
You Press CTR, ALT, DEL by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
You Press CTR, ALT, DEL

Olive is helping me work at home ( not!)
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Annie-Sue ace
there was a brilliant set of photos on the internet once about cats on keyboards - relatively speaking, Olive's giving you plenty of room!
April 2nd, 2020  
