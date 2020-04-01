Previous
We Walk To Some Beautiful Places by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
We Walk To Some Beautiful Places

We pass this gravel works on one of our permitted exercise outings when we Walk to the marshes.

I don't take DSLR out on my walks any more, photography can't really be considered exercise. Stopping to compose a shot selfishly gets in the way of others who are out on their daily exercise outing.

1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Casablanca ace
You have such beautiful places to walk to. I could wish to live by countryside or coast right now and not in a town centre! Enjoying it in your images. I don't think it's selfish to stop and take a photo. Many people aren't used to walking and stop to take a breath before they continue. You could consider your pictures a way to take a breath!
April 1st, 2020  
