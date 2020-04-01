Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 748
We Walk To Some Beautiful Places
We pass this gravel works on one of our permitted exercise outings when we Walk to the marshes.
I don't take DSLR out on my walks any more, photography can't really be considered exercise. Stopping to compose a shot selfishly gets in the way of others who are out on their daily exercise outing.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
2244
photos
160
followers
95
following
204% complete
View this month »
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
Latest from all albums
1438
746
1439
1440
48
747
1441
748
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscspe
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-14
Casablanca
ace
You have such beautiful places to walk to. I could wish to live by countryside or coast right now and not in a town centre! Enjoying it in your images. I don't think it's selfish to stop and take a photo. Many people aren't used to walking and stop to take a breath before they continue. You could consider your pictures a way to take a breath!
April 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close