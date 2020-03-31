Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 747
Tessa Traeger Eggs
I've been trying to copy Traeger's eggs all month, I've used chocolate eggs, a variety of hen eggs, and today duck eggs. This is a direct copy of
this
.
The sun was so bright I had to close the blinds and use a lamp!
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
31st March 2020 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-traeger
