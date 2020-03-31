Previous
Tessa Traeger Eggs by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 747

Tessa Traeger Eggs

I've been trying to copy Traeger's eggs all month, I've used chocolate eggs, a variety of hen eggs, and today duck eggs. This is a direct copy of this .

The sun was so bright I had to close the blinds and use a lamp!
