Comet Hunters by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Comet Hunters

Prompt for week 30 is 'street', a genre I am most uncomfortable with. I'm sure this group all were looking at their apps to see where the comet was due to be seen in the sky
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
katy ace
Nice catch of the action but they should be looking up! ;~}
July 23rd, 2020  
Kathy ace
This is a good candid.
July 23rd, 2020  
