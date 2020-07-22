Sign up
Photo 803
Comet Hunters
Prompt for week 30 is 'street', a genre I am most uncomfortable with. I'm sure this group all were looking at their apps to see where the comet was due to be seen in the sky
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
street
,
52jr20
,
52wc-2020-w30
katy
ace
Nice catch of the action but they should be looking up! ;~}
July 23rd, 2020
Kathy
ace
This is a good candid.
July 23rd, 2020
