Ssshhhhh -The Lady Will Tell You Off by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Ssshhhhh -The Lady Will Tell You Off

Kathy challenged me do a representation of my work. I've tried to present all the stereotypes; plain blouse, tight bun with not a hair out of place, spectacles, pearls, spinster and colourless.

Challenges- as ever to get lighting and focus for a selfie and the 'pose' (again how do you 5+2ers do this every week!!) Then I needed to decide on how to process it, and I faffed a lot, so am disappointed that it looks as if all I've done is make BnW.

Also tagging for the mood lighting for 52 week challenge

Thanks Kathy, quite a challenge
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

ace
@randystreat hope you like what I did, it was this or the building!!
August 7th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Great selfie amongst your other challenges.
August 7th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
Well I’m scared and promise to be quiet! Great effect.
August 7th, 2020  
