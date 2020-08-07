Ssshhhhh -The Lady Will Tell You Off

Kathy challenged me do a representation of my work. I've tried to present all the stereotypes; plain blouse, tight bun with not a hair out of place, spectacles, pearls, spinster and colourless.



Challenges- as ever to get lighting and focus for a selfie and the 'pose' (again how do you 5+2ers do this every week!!) Then I needed to decide on how to process it, and I faffed a lot, so am disappointed that it looks as if all I've done is make BnW.



Also tagging for the mood lighting for 52 week challenge



Thanks Kathy, quite a challenge

