Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 829
So It Starts - All Over Again
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
8
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2502
photos
180
followers
110
following
227% complete
View this month »
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
Latest from all albums
1604
1605
828
1606
1607
1608
829
1609
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
8
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
28th September 2020 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
speechless at people's ignorance selfishness and stupidity
,
i don't think i'm strong enough to go through this again!
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wow!
September 28th, 2020
Babs
ace
Oh no. Our second wave didn't cause as much disruption to the shelves as the first one, probably because most of the hoarders still had plenty of supplies from the first round. I suspect quite a lot of people will be using their hoarded supplies for the next 10 years at least.
September 28th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Oh no, I remember that happening here when Covid first started but here in Australia we are doing do well at the moment.
September 28th, 2020
katy
ace
Your tag says it all! So many stupid people in the world. I guess I need to watch out for this
September 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
These are awful times.
September 28th, 2020
Anne
ace
What is the matter with people?????
September 28th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What???, this is crazy.
September 28th, 2020
Martina
ace
Ohh!
September 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close