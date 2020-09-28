Previous
So It Starts - All Over Again by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 829

So It Starts - All Over Again

28th September 2020

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
227% complete

PhotoCrazy
Wow!
September 28th, 2020  
Babs
Oh no. Our second wave didn't cause as much disruption to the shelves as the first one, probably because most of the hoarders still had plenty of supplies from the first round. I suspect quite a lot of people will be using their hoarded supplies for the next 10 years at least.
September 28th, 2020  
Kathy A
Oh no, I remember that happening here when Covid first started but here in Australia we are doing do well at the moment.
September 28th, 2020  
katy
Your tag says it all! So many stupid people in the world. I guess I need to watch out for this
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam
These are awful times.
September 28th, 2020  
Anne
What is the matter with people?????
September 28th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
What???, this is crazy.
September 28th, 2020  
Martina
Ohh!
September 28th, 2020  
