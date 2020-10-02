Previous
Next
Oh Lookie here - Camera DOES Lie!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 833

Oh Lookie here - Camera DOES Lie!!

Kali asked me to do a de-saturated/low contrast shot, she gave me a link to Lightroom (didn't understand a word of that!) and she said fog would help.

I followed a couple of Affinity tutorials (get me now using the jargon) to change this photo to this one.

I know it's not brilliant and is obviously faked, but it's on the same lines as the foggy sunrises you see of Corfe Castle on t'interweb, which I now realise have been tweaked (or my parlance cheated!!).

Kali as ever a brilliant challenge- I wish I could tell you I now have a better understanding of layers, the white and black paintbrush effects and other basics- BUT I hardly swore whilst doing this (hardly but mybe a bit!)
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@kali66 Got to work on my fogging abilities!!!
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise