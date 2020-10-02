Oh Lookie here - Camera DOES Lie!!

Kali asked me to do a de-saturated/low contrast shot, she gave me a link to Lightroom (didn't understand a word of that!) and she said fog would help.
I followed a couple of Affinity tutorials (get me now using the jargon) to change this photo to this one.
I know it's not brilliant and is obviously faked, but it's on the same lines as the foggy sunrises you see of Corfe Castle on t'interweb, which I now realise have been tweaked (or my parlance cheated!!).
Kali as ever a brilliant challenge- I wish I could tell you I now have a better understanding of layers, the white and black paintbrush effects and other basics- BUT I hardly swore whilst doing this (hardly but mybe a bit!)