Oh Lookie here - Camera DOES Lie!!

Kali asked me to do a de-saturated/low contrast shot, she gave me a link to Lightroom (didn't understand a word of that!) and she said fog would help.I followed a couple of Affinity tutorials (get me now using the jargon) to change this photo to this one.I know it's not brilliant and is obviously faked, but it's on the same lines as the foggy sunrises you see of Corfe Castle on t'interweb, which I now realise have been tweaked (or my parlance cheated!!).Kali as ever a brilliant challenge- I wish I could tell you I now have a better understanding of layers, the white and black paintbrush effects and other basics- BUT I hardly swore whilst doing this (hardly but mybe a bit!)