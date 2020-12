Red Panda

My friend had one of her photos chosen for the zoo calandar and her prize was two complimentary tickets and she gave one to me to accompany her today!



When I've been to the zoo in the past the red pandas have never shown themselves, today this gorgeous one was on show for all of five minutes, but hardly stayed still for long, so I'm chuffed with this shot!



The tiger showed us his tail, the wallabys bounced away, the giraffes stayed indoors and the zebras galloped off!!