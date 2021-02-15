Sign up
Photo 906
Oh to visit foreign lands again!!
Jenn
@aikiuser
kindly gave permission to paint her wonderful
Greek Island scene
and I have recently found I like colouring in with paint!
This is here because many who made comment on my selfie asked to see what I'd done
Thanks Jenn this is truly the best I can do!!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2731
photos
198
followers
91
following
248% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
15th February 2021 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
Lynda McG
ace
Love it! Well done 😁
February 16th, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What a tremendous honor to see this, it's absolutely wonderful! Beautifully done, I am humbled :-)
February 16th, 2021
