Oh to visit foreign lands again!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 906

Oh to visit foreign lands again!!

Jenn @aikiuser kindly gave permission to paint her wonderful Greek Island scene and I have recently found I like colouring in with paint!

This is here because many who made comment on my selfie asked to see what I'd done

Thanks Jenn this is truly the best I can do!!

15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Love it! Well done 😁
February 16th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What a tremendous honor to see this, it's absolutely wonderful! Beautifully done, I am humbled :-)
February 16th, 2021  
