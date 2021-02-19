Previous
This Wasn't Forecast!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 909

This Wasn't Forecast!!

19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wow, that is stunning! Wonderful surprise!! 🤩
February 19th, 2021  
@365anne a friend, who I've not seen in forever as we're behaving!, asked to meet up to get a sunrise and we've been monitoring the weather forecasts and decided not to risk it. Woke up to this ( but I'm back in bed now!!!)
February 19th, 2021  
you just never know when the best ones come along do you 😊
February 19th, 2021  
Whoa!
February 19th, 2021  
Wow, gooorgeous!
February 19th, 2021  
