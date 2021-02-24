Sign up
Photo 912
Just Take Three Colours And Daub!!
Proper artists only use the three primary colours with white and black! I've tried to be a proper artists here!
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
Tags
jrart
,
52jr21
,
52wc-2021-w8
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Great job of daubbing!
February 24th, 2021
Nada
ace
Beautiful composition.
February 24th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's lovely! I couldn't even begin to attempt it. =)
February 24th, 2021
moni kozi
Whoa! This is gorgeous. Well done for mixing your own colours. Mixing is a skill in itself. i am a lazy-bones who enjoys so much the pigments invented by others... :D
February 24th, 2021
