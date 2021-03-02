Sign up
Photo 917
red plus blue makes purple
Lisa challenged me to to ink and water photography. Took my gear outside into the sun and then spent ages on Eff-inity.
Only 123 photos to look through but don't need to do another for 52 week challenge so this is twofer
2nd March 2021
2nd Mar 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2758
photos
200
followers
92
following
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd March 2021 11:37am
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
52jr21
,
52wc-2021-w9
,
get-pushed-449
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool effect!
March 2nd, 2021
JackieR
ace
@homeschoolmom
well that was fun Lisa! Thank you. I used my acryllic paints and as you can see my technique improved as I moved from using red, to blue to purple!!
@ljmanning
thank you, spent more time processing than playing in the garden to get this!!
March 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice! You're such a good one to do these things.
March 2nd, 2021
Mallory
ace
This is so cool and I love the colors.
March 2nd, 2021
@ljmanning thank you, spent more time processing than playing in the garden to get this!!