Previous
Next
red plus blue makes purple by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 917

red plus blue makes purple

Lisa challenged me to to ink and water photography. Took my gear outside into the sun and then spent ages on Eff-inity.

Only 123 photos to look through but don't need to do another for 52 week challenge so this is twofer
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool effect!
March 2nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
@homeschoolmom well that was fun Lisa! Thank you. I used my acryllic paints and as you can see my technique improved as I moved from using red, to blue to purple!!

@ljmanning thank you, spent more time processing than playing in the garden to get this!!
March 2nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice! You're such a good one to do these things.
March 2nd, 2021  
Mallory ace
This is so cool and I love the colors.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise