Fossicking Vanitas

The work of Fiona Pardington is fascinating and I have been drawn particularly to her depictions of discarded and old items which she composes into low key vanitas still lifes.I cannot state which of her compositions this is based on, I've taken components from a few of her photographs but where she uses discarded plastic I've used my fossicked broken Victorian glassware, medicine vials and tiny smelling salts bottles with the dying roses from a recent bouquet.Taken for the artist challenge and old for the 52 week challenge