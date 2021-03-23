Previous
Fossicking Vanitas by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Fossicking Vanitas

The work of Fiona Pardington is fascinating and I have been drawn particularly to her depictions of discarded and old items which she composes into low key vanitas still lifes.

I cannot state which of her compositions this is based on, I've taken components from a few of her photographs but where she uses discarded plastic I've used my fossicked broken Victorian glassware, medicine vials and tiny smelling salts bottles with the dying roses from a recent bouquet.

Taken for the artist challenge and old for the 52 week challenge

23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I like it! Love your old bottle finds - the shapes and sizes.
March 23rd, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
You nailed her style. The pink color is strong throughout and the light is soft yet all is well lite. Fav.
March 23rd, 2021  
kali ace
the cracked bottle looks particularly good, and you happened to have a skull!
March 23rd, 2021  
