Fossicking Vanitas

The work of Fiona Pardington is fascinating and I have been drawn particularly to her depictions of discarded and old items which she composes into low key vanitas still lifes.
I cannot state which of her compositions this is based on, I've taken components from a few of her photographs but where she uses discarded plastic I've used my fossicked broken Victorian glassware, medicine vials and tiny smelling salts bottles with the dying roses from a recent bouquet.
Taken for the artist challenge and old for the 52 week challenge