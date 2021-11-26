Sign up
Photo 1118
Random Shapes
Revisited my photos from 2015 to 2020 to find these shapes for the collage challenge.
Kew Gardens spiral staircase, fossil urchin,weathered brick, framed Greek sunrise, ? Fortnum's and bracelets on a tap (faucet)
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
mfpiac107
