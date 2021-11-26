Previous
Random Shapes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1118

Random Shapes

Revisited my photos from 2015 to 2020 to find these shapes for the collage challenge.

Kew Gardens spiral staircase, fossil urchin,weathered brick, framed Greek sunrise, ? Fortnum's and bracelets on a tap (faucet)
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Photo Details

