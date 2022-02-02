Previous
Next
Chimblies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1159

Chimblies

or they could be vents, but after I'd finished with them could be in Tellytubbyland!

Could I invite you to participate in the current etsooi challenge- not many entries to date. details are here !!
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings
Definitely needs a Tellytubby or two.
February 2nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cool looking show. My granddaughters loved watching Tellytubbies.
February 2nd, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Haha! Good job and it does harken back to Teletubby world!
February 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I like what you have done here.
February 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise