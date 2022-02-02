Sign up
Photo 1159
Chimblies
or they could be vents, but after I'd finished with them could be in Tellytubbyland!
Could I invite you to participate in the current etsooi challenge- not many entries to date. details are
here
!!
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Sally Ings
Definitely needs a Tellytubby or two.
February 2nd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cool looking show. My granddaughters loved watching Tellytubbies.
February 2nd, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Haha! Good job and it does harken back to Teletubby world!
February 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
I like what you have done here.
February 2nd, 2022
