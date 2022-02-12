Previous
Next
Another Theatre Trip? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1169

Another Theatre Trip?

This time down in the stalls, level with the stage, so could clearly see the batterinas' feet!!

My word those dancers are fit, and doing another show tonight!
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise