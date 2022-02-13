Previous
Best of 135! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1170

Best of 135!

Biggest problem was getting the smoke to happen! Then a bit of Affinity magic on the candle - wait until you see tomorow's!!!
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
JackieR ace
@ingrid01 Here you go Ingrid! As promised the best of the failures

Peter @pcoulson thank you for sharing your 'how to' set up, which I followed. Now I need to learn what each of the settings on the flashgun do, rather than rely on trial and error.
February 13th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Wow this is fabulous.
February 13th, 2022  
william wooderson
That's ingenious Jackie! You're forever inventive.
February 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving your plume of smoke. I need to go and play!
February 13th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Really cool smoke plume
February 13th, 2022  
