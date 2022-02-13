Sign up
Photo 1170
Best of 135!
Biggest problem was getting the smoke to happen! Then a bit of Affinity magic on the candle - wait until you see tomorow's!!!
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
macro-smoke
JackieR
ace
@ingrid01
Here you go Ingrid! As promised the best of the failures
Peter
@pcoulson
thank you for sharing your 'how to' set up, which I followed. Now I need to learn what each of the settings on the flashgun do, rather than rely on trial and error.
February 13th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Wow this is fabulous.
February 13th, 2022
william wooderson
That's ingenious Jackie! You're forever inventive.
February 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving your plume of smoke. I need to go and play!
February 13th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Really cool smoke plume
February 13th, 2022
