It Started With a Crab by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1179

It Started With a Crab

.............and then I went looking for more orange in my kitchen!

For my get pushed challenge from Sally to do a flat-lay, who promised me more points if all one colour
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

JackieR ace
@salza here you go Sally, not the best I fear
February 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Now having a crab in your kitchen isn’t an everyday thing!
February 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
It is not that rare as I make a macaroni and crab cheese Sue @wakelys
February 24th, 2022  
