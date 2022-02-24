Sign up
Photo 1179
It Started With a Crab
.............and then I went looking for more orange in my kitchen!
For my get pushed challenge from Sally to do a flat-lay, who promised me more points if all one colour
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-500
JackieR
ace
@salza
here you go Sally, not the best I fear
February 24th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Now having a crab in your kitchen isn’t an everyday thing!
February 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
It is not that rare as I make a macaroni and crab cheese Sue
@wakelys
February 24th, 2022
