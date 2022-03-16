Previous
The Queen's Nose by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
The Queen's Nose

I loved that Dick King-Smith book.

This photograph started as a drawing of a steep hill with a penny-farthing bicycle at the bottom. The velocipede's wheels were made from my Victorian penny and a George vi farthing.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

ace
Photo Details

Wendy ace
I was going to do the same thing on my black stove top with a coin for the minimalist challenge! You beat me to it!
Oh well, I have another idea.
A super shot and a FAV!
March 16th, 2022  
