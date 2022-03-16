Sign up
Photo 1193
The Queen's Nose
I loved that Dick King-Smith book.
This photograph started as a drawing of a steep hill with a penny-farthing bicycle at the bottom. The velocipede's wheels were made from my Victorian penny and a George vi farthing.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
1
1
JackieR
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Latest from all albums
1191
2140
2141
1192
2142
111
1193
2143
Tags
minimal-27
Wendy
ace
I was going to do the same thing on my black stove top with a coin for the minimalist challenge! You beat me to it!
Oh well, I have another idea.
A super shot and a FAV!
March 16th, 2022
365 Project
close
