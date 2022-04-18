Framed Urbanisation

Derek challenged me to make a photograph of an urban landscape. I don't live in a town or city, but the suburban area I live in is rapidly being urbanised.



Last year this was a greenfield site, farmland of a mono-culture so probably didn't support much wildlife diversity, but it is soon to be an estate of 48 houses. There is planning permission for another 30 houses to be squeezed onto the adjacent field.



I can't stay on my soap-box for long, where I live was a newbuild in the 1970sand people my age probably bewailed the loss of the house and garden our street is built on!!



