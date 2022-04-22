Sign up
Photo 1225
Purple and white flowers
Going to be stunning an a few days time.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3541
photos
217
followers
84
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd April 2022 12:26pm
Cazzi
ace
It's going to be fabulous. I really miss my mature wisteria trees I had at my old house but I planted a baby tree in my garden just a few days ago. Maybe in 10 or 20 years it'll look like the one in your pic!
April 22nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@serendypyty
wisteria!!! I couldn't remember its name for the title!! Thank you Cazzi. Oh to plant a purple tree in Queens platinum jubilee is a wonderful thing to do, wonder how many monarchs yours will live through???
April 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful entrance way
April 22nd, 2022
