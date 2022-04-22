Previous
Next
Purple and white flowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1225

Purple and white flowers

Going to be stunning an a few days time.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
It's going to be fabulous. I really miss my mature wisteria trees I had at my old house but I planted a baby tree in my garden just a few days ago. Maybe in 10 or 20 years it'll look like the one in your pic!
April 22nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@serendypyty wisteria!!! I couldn't remember its name for the title!! Thank you Cazzi. Oh to plant a purple tree in Queens platinum jubilee is a wonderful thing to do, wonder how many monarchs yours will live through???
April 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful entrance way
April 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise