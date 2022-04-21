Previous
Blocked Off Blubes by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1224

Blocked Off Blubes

I woke early so popped to my favourite little bluebell dell and it's all blocked off with trees and branches. If yoou didn't know it was there you'd never see it.

I fully understand why, last year I went there and they had been trampled flat, and it is probably a privately owned woodland.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A lovely time of time to catch these beauties.
April 21st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes! What a sight!
April 21st, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautifuk
April 21st, 2022  
julia ace
Stunning sight..
April 21st, 2022  
