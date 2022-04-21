Sign up
Photo 1224
Blocked Off Blubes
I woke early so popped to my favourite little bluebell dell and it's all blocked off with trees and branches. If yoou didn't know it was there you'd never see it.
I fully understand why,
last year
I went there and they had been trampled flat, and it is probably a privately owned woodland.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st April 2022 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-seasonal
,
this was taken from outside the dell so i didn't trample or trespass
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely time of time to catch these beauties.
April 21st, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes! What a sight!
April 21st, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautifuk
April 21st, 2022
julia
ace
Stunning sight..
April 21st, 2022
