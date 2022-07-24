Previous
Button House by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1295

Button House

A visit to the home of BBC's Ghosts (and a few other TV programmes and films) where you can examine ornaments, take a book off a shelf sit in the window seat and leaf through it.
The loos are award winning, the opera house helps keep the estate afloat but it is so sad to see this medieval building in such disrepair (but in better condition that when Bamber Gasgoine inherited it).

Top Postman's bicycle, White Lady's window,sunflower, award winning loos, footman's uniform
Middle -Library, West Horsley Place , BBC props
Bottom weird art, opera house, door handle, view from garden

For fans of Button house in Ghosts a new series is being filmed in 2023!!
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

JackieR

