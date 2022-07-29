Previous
I made these!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
I made these!!

I collected my little pots wot I threw.
Top right is pretty much all my own handiwork, Liz did trim it a lot but kept much of its wonkiness! It's going to live in my "studio"

A couple of you asked to see my sea-glass picture in colour, hence it's included in the collage . My friend loved it when I gave it to her (well she said she did!)

I've started a minimal crafts challenge so do please join in by crafting a photo of a craft, a tool or a crafter crafting! Details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46866/crafty,-crafting-minimal-challenge
Kathy A ace
Those pots are great especially the wonky one and thank you for the colour version of your sea glass picture, it’s really lovely
July 29th, 2022  
