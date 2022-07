I made these!!

I collected my little pots wot I threw.Top right is pretty much all my own handiwork, Liz did trim it a lot but kept much of its wonkiness! It's going to live in my "studio"A couple of you asked to see my sea-glass picture in colour, hence it's included in the collage . My friend loved it when I gave it to her (well she said she did!)I've started a minimal crafts challenge so do please join in by crafting a photo of a craft, a tool or a crafter crafting! Details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46866/crafty,-crafting-minimal-challenge