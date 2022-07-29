Sign up
Photo 1298
I made these!!
I collected my little pots wot I threw.
Top right is pretty much all my own handiwork, Liz did trim it a lot but kept much of its wonkiness! It's going to live in my "studio"
A couple of you asked to see my sea-glass picture in colour, hence it's included in the collage . My friend loved it when I gave it to her (well she said she did!)
I've started a minimal crafts challenge so do please join in by crafting a photo of a craft, a tool or a crafter crafting! Details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46866/crafty,-crafting-minimal-challenge
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy A
ace
Those pots are great especially the wonky one and thank you for the colour version of your sea glass picture, it’s really lovely
July 29th, 2022
