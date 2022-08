Northern Gannet

This poor bird was floating close in shore, and is a long way from their usual fishing grounds, the deep waters of the English Channel and nesting sites on tall cliffs.



I've been lucky to watch a dozen or so gannets diving for fish, it's a sight to behold!

They are amber listed as a concern for conservation of population numbers in the UK. As avian flu is still here, I wonder if that has contributed to its demise. A beautiful bird, but it's all part of nature's big picture.