Photo 1311
A Blue Job
Oh how I dislike ironing. We hide it in the spare room adding to the pile in the basket, occasionally taking out an item to wear, unironed.
When visitors are expected the ironing mountain has to be moved out, sorted or done. The mountain was last cleared in June- when we had guests coming!
A long exposure for the 52week prompt
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st August 2022 2:08pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
selfie
52jr22
jrselfie22
52wc-2022-w33
my 22nd selfie in 22
