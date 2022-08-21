Previous
A Blue Job by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1311

A Blue Job

Oh how I dislike ironing. We hide it in the spare room adding to the pile in the basket, occasionally taking out an item to wear, unironed.

When visitors are expected the ironing mountain has to be moved out, sorted or done. The mountain was last cleared in June- when we had guests coming!

A long exposure for the 52week prompt
Latest from all albums

