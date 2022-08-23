Previous
Next
Batttered Wings by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1312

Batttered Wings

I fear this dragonfly was at the end of her life, but I rescued her and took her to a pond in a friend's garden, after it seemed she wasn't able to hang on to the bay tree twigs as I took her photo.

There's a song called Battered Wings by Cheating Alethia
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and story, so sad though.
August 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beauty remains even if it is the end.
August 23rd, 2022  
Dan
Beautiful, and the colours are stunning
August 23rd, 2022  
katy ace
Spectacular detail in your photo. A nice choice for the song title challenge
August 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise