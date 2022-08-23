Sign up
Photo 1312
Batttered Wings
I fear this dragonfly was at the end of her life, but I rescued her and took her to a pond in a friend's garden, after it seemed she wasn't able to hang on to the bay tree twigs as I took her photo.
There's a song called
Battered Wings
by Cheating Alethia
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
4
3
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3770
photos
210
followers
93
following
359% complete
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1309
1310
2296
1311
2297
2298
1312
2299
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd August 2022 3:52pm
Tags
songtitle-88
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and story, so sad though.
August 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beauty remains even if it is the end.
August 23rd, 2022
Dan
Beautiful, and the colours are stunning
August 23rd, 2022
katy
ace
Spectacular detail in your photo. A nice choice for the song title challenge
August 23rd, 2022
