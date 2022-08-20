Sign up
Photo 1310
St Hubert's Among the Sunflowers
What a sight to behold. A beautiful walk up to the chapel between two fields of (very stunted) sunflowers!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
20th August 2022 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
idsworth
Casablanca
ace
So so pretty, almost French
August 20th, 2022
Peter
ace
Lovely pespective a beautifully captured scene Jackie, Fav:)
August 20th, 2022
