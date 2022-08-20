Previous
St Hubert's Among the Sunflowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
St Hubert's Among the Sunflowers

What a sight to behold. A beautiful walk up to the chapel between two fields of (very stunted) sunflowers!
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
So so pretty, almost French
August 20th, 2022  
Peter ace
Lovely pespective a beautifully captured scene Jackie, Fav:)
August 20th, 2022  
