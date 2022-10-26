Previous
The Not Very Autumn Colours of RHS Wisley by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1353

The Not Very Autumn Colours of RHS Wisley

I strolled 11,000 steps, took 50 photographs of trees and views and did lots of catching up chatting with my cousin over the four hours at RHS Wisley.

Decided to do another Julieanne Kost Colour of Place montage using the centre crop of a tree or landscape photograph. Surprising how much green there still is amongst little flashes of red and orange
