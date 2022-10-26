Sign up
Photo 1353
The Not Very Autumn Colours of RHS Wisley
I strolled 11,000 steps, took 50 photographs of trees and views and did lots of catching up chatting with my cousin over the four hours at RHS Wisley.
Decided to do another Julieanne Kost
Colour of Place
montage using the centre crop of a tree or landscape photograph. Surprising how much green there still is amongst little flashes of red and orange
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
