Photo 1368
On my walk today....
.......I saw an egret catch a fish, Sue, an overflow pipe, sea-glass, deer grazing, ancient wooden stakes, a mermaids purse, mirror calm sea, a small copse, the incinerator and crane ( Pompey's dinosour), trawler fishing line and The Billy Line path
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
3
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
omwt-nov22
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh we are so lucky to have this on our doorstep.
November 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I'm really enjoying seeing these! Will have to give it a try.
November 14th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice observation and love the collage! Wonderful collection of memories!
November 14th, 2022
