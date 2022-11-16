Sign up
Photo 1369
Shake it Out
It was fascinating watching the egret hunt, I have a shot of him after they caught a leaf!!!
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th November 2022 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
