Kingfisher Walk

On our walk today we saw TWO KINGFISHERS flying and roosting (he got a photo,I didn't ) and the following: a footpath sign, a huuuuge (6" across) oyster, our street in the distance, Him photographing me in the stream, the mill's bridge (that the kingfisher flew under),a reddish bird, holly, a vintage Daddy's sauce bottle, our shadows from Kingfisher Bridge