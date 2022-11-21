Sign up
Photo 1374
Hour Glass
Today time just slipped away from me as I experimented with my iron filings hour glass ( that lasts 5 minutes)
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3935
photos
210
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st November 2022 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Tags
abstract-69
Susan Wakely
ace
A great way to spend your time when it’s raining. Another great result.
November 21st, 2022
