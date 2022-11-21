Previous
Hour Glass by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hour Glass

Today time just slipped away from me as I experimented with my iron filings hour glass ( that lasts 5 minutes)
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
A great way to spend your time when it’s raining. Another great result.
November 21st, 2022  
