Previous
Next
No Kingfisher Photos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1375

No Kingfisher Photos

On my walk today I saw two kingfishers fly by or perch briefly; but you have to take my word for it!!!
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Very clever collage, I like how the edges of the individual pictures appear rounded. Gives it a cool 3-d effect
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise