Photo 1396
Ready for Delivery
Just close the lid and pop her in the post? Send your address if you'd like a lodger cat for Christmas
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3989
photos
210
followers
77
following
382% complete
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
158
2414
2415
1394
2416
1395
2417
1396
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th December 2022 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
theme-festive
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, yes!
December 20th, 2022
katy
ace
Lol! Those eyes look beautiful in this photo. My dogs probably would love to play with her!
December 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh yes please Jackie, I would love to have Olive :-)
December 20th, 2022
