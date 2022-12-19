Sign up
Well That Was Really Festive Fun
Draped myself in lights and danced about a bit! No where near as effective as I've seen on the AYWMC group.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
theme-festive
Susan Wakely
ace
For a particular reason or entertaining your husband. Great effect.
December 19th, 2022
