Previous
Next
Roly by Candlelight by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1394

Roly by Candlelight

Roly works at Winchester Cathedral and was responsible for the votive candles. He was manning the card machine for donations, ensuring any spent candles were removed to make space for more and generally chatting to visitors.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise