Photo 1394
Roly by Candlelight
Roly works at Winchester Cathedral and was responsible for the votive candles. He was manning the card machine for donations, ensuring any spent candles were removed to make space for more and generally chatting to visitors.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
16th December 2022 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candlelight
,
winchester
,
52jr22
,
52wc-2022-w51
