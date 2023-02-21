Previous
What a Grey Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
What a Grey Day

A bench with a view, if the mist lifted.

Turning around 180 dgrees the scene has been posted on TheDarkroom where we are exploring the theme of pattern.

21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Kathy ace
One of those days when everything is the same color.
February 21st, 2023  
katy ace
a very atmospheric image a nd a great minimalist composition
February 21st, 2023  
