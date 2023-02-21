Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1432
What a Grey Day
A bench with a view, if the mist lifted.
Turning around 180 dgrees the scene has been posted on
TheDarkroom
where we are exploring the theme of pattern.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4103
photos
214
followers
89
following
392% complete
View this month »
1425
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
Latest from all albums
2478
1429
2479
1430
2480
1431
1432
2481
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
21st February 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr23
,
52wc-2023-w8
Kathy
ace
One of those days when everything is the same color.
February 21st, 2023
katy
ace
a very atmospheric image a nd a great minimalist composition
February 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close